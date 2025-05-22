Clear
61.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

AP PHOTOS: 2 staff members of Israeli embassy killed in shooting near Jewish museum in DC

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Israeli Embassy Staffers Killed

AP PHOTOS: 2 staff members of Israeli embassy killed in shooting near Jewish museum in DC

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were shot and killed Wednesday evening while leaving an event at a Jewish museum, and the suspect yelled, “Free, free Palestine” after he was arrested, police said.

The two victims, a man and a woman, were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the suspect approached a group of four people and opened fire, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference.

The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was observed pacing outside the museum before the shooting, walked into the museum after the shooting and was detained by event security, Smith said.

——

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 