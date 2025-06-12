Clear
AP PHOTOS: Protests surge across US after Trump mobilizes troops

By AP News
APTOPIX Immigration Raids Los Angeles

Protests are popping up in many areas of the United States following immigration enforcement raids in Los Angeles that prompted President Donald Trump to mobilize National Guard troops and Marines.

The demonstrations have largely been peaceful, though some protesters have clashed with law enforcement as officers made arrests and used chemical irritants to disperse crowds.

The Trump administration said it would continue the raids and deportations despite the protests.

More demonstrations are planned throughout the U.S. on Saturday to coincide with Trump’s planned military parade in Washington.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

By The Associated Press

