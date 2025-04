Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; former national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins; Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Tom Homan, the White House executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations; Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; Gary Cohn, IBM vice chairman and former Trump administration National Economic Council director.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.