US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. The Next Conversation by Jefferson Fisher, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

5. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Everything Is Tuberculosis by John Green, narrated by the author (Listening Library)

7. Not a Very Good Murderer by Ronan Farrow, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

8. The Tell by Amy Griffin, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

10. Medical Medium Angels, Demons & Spiritual Tools by Anthony William, narrated by the author (Hay House LLC)

Fiction

1. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Jefferson White (Scholastic Audio Books)

2. Once Upon a Crime by Brynn Kelly, performed by Chase Brown and Rebekkah Ross (Audible Originals)

3. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler (Recorded Books)

4. The Summer Guests by Tess Gerritsen, narrated by Hillary Huber (Brilliance Audio)

5. You Killed Me First by John Marrs, narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden, Moira Quirk, Clare Corbett, Deepa Samuel, Fajer Al-Kaisi, Steve West, Gail Shalan and Rachael Beresford (Brilliance Audio)

6. Mark of the Fool 8 by J.M. Clarke, narrated by Travis Baldree (Aethon Audio)

7. The Locked Door by Freida McFadden, narrated by Leslie Howard (Tantor Media)

8. Hitchhikers by Ben H. Winters, performed by Therese Plummer (Audible Originals)

9. Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall, narrated by Hattie Morahan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. The Commuter by James Patterson and Aaron Tracy, performed by Lizzy Caplan, Richard Schiff, Thomas Lennon, James Urbaniak, Sarah Steele, Terrence Terrell, Nicolas Dromard, Wolf Williams and full cast (Audible Originals, LLC)

By The Associated Press