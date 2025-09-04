Australia’s ambassador exits Iran as Tehran lowers diplomatic links over alleged attacks View Photo

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran said Thursday it has “downgraded” its relations with Australia in response to the expulsion last week of its ambassador over accusations that Tehran masterminded antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

The official IRNA news agency cited Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei as saying that Australia’s ambassador has already left Iran, adding that Iran’s consulate section is active in Australia and Iran will try to meet consular needs of Iranians there.

“According to diplomatic norms and right in reaction to Australia action, Iran has downgraded level of diplomatic presence of Australian in Iran,” Baghaei was quoted as saying. He also rejected antisemitic accusation , the report said.

He described Australia’s decision last week to expel the Iranian ambassador as “unreasonable,” adding: “We do not welcome lowering relations since there is no reason and justification for the move. It affects relations between the two nations.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese cut off diplomatic relations with Iran after Australian intelligence officials said Iran had directed arson attacks on the Lewis Continental Kitchen, a kosher food company, in Sydney, in October 2024 and on Melbourne’s Adass Israel Synagogue two months later.

Mike Burgess, the director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, said no Iranian diplomats in Australia were involved in coordinating the attacks.

Neither Burgess nor Albanese explained what evidence there was of Iranian involvement.

More than 70,000 Iranians are thought to be resident in Australia.