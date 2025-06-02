AP PHOTOS: Palestinians struggle to get food even as aid trickles in

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are still struggling to get food even after Israel has eased its blockade and rolled out a new aid distribution system. Experts have warned of famine.

Associated Press photos taken this week show a crowd pressing in around a kitchen run by a local charity, holding out metal pots in hope of getting a ladle or two of watery soup. Israeli airstrikes are also a constant concern as the military targets what it says are Hamas militants hiding among civilians.

Israel began allowing some aid to enter Gaza in May after sealing the territory off from all imports for 2 1/2 months. But United Nations agencies say they are struggling to distribute it to those in need because of Israeli military restrictions, a breakdown of law and order, and widespread looting.

Israel and the United States have meanwhile rolled out a new aid system that they say is designed to prevent Hamas from siphoning off assistance, but it has been marred by chaos.

