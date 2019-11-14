New Grocery Store Opens In Calaveras County

Grocery Outlet In Valley Springs View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Today there was a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony held for a new Grocery Outlet in Valley Springs.

The retailer is based out of Emeryville and has over 300 locations across western states. The Valley Springs store, at 50 Jean Street, is independently owned and operated by Jamie and Joel Brandt.

It is the only Grocery Outlet in Calaveras County, and the closest other stores are in Sonora and Jackson. The Grand Opening was held at 8:55am, and a $1,500 donation was presented to the Resource Connection Food Bank to help local families in need. Many were lined up at the store ahead of its opening as it delivered gift cards to the first 200 customers, ranging from $5 to $200.