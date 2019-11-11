Meeting To Discuss Future Of Historic Dome

Sonora, CA — An advisory committee looking at what to do with the historic dome property in Sonora will meet on Tuesday.

We reported earlier that the committee was put together by the Sonora Union High School District, and the members are Mark Alberto, Larry Beil, Donna Berry, Peter Ghiorso, Sheri Hoffman, Chuck La Kamp and Chris Nugier.

The group is in the information gathering stage in anticipation of later making a recommendation about whether to declare the dome building, and potentially the surrounding alternative education site, and fields, as surplus property.

Beginning at 2pm on Tuesday the committee will review and have a discussion related to specifically the sports fields and other areas surrounding the dome. The open to the public meeting will be held at the high school in room FL-1.