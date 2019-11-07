Mostly cloudy
SWAT Training At Sonora Movie Theater

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Do not be alarmed if you see a heavy law enforcement presence staged at the Regal Cinemas in Sonora this morning.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that the SWAT team will be doing training exercises throughout most of the morning at the business. The Sheriff’s Office notes that it is always looking for additional locations that it can train at in the county. Business owners can contact the sheriff’s office.

