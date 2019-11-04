Linoberg And Tax Measures Among Sonora City Council Discussion

Linoberg Street at Stewart Street Intersection View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tonight the Sonora City Council will discuss the planned Linoberg Street closure, taxes and the open city administrator position.

Related to Linoberg Street, the council is planning to authorize the acting City Administrator, Rachelle Kellogg, to execute a formal agreement with the owner of the buildings at 87 and 93 South Washington street. City staff notes that, subject to a written agreement, the owner Neil Goodhue has agreed to things like the placement of murals, string lights and a solar panel.

Also tonight the council will have a discussion about whether to put a measure on the March of 2020 ballot to increase the sales tax from 7.25-percent to 8.25-percent and a Transient Occupancy Tax increase from the current 10-percent to 14-percent. It would be a similar action to what the Tuolumne County Supervisors are considering for the unincorporated areas.

At the end of the meeting the council will break into closed session to discuss the open city administrator position following the retirement of Tim Miller. Today’s meeting gets underway at 5pm at Sonora City Hall.