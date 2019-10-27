End Of October Local Highway Road And Utility Work

Caltrans road work and several areas of utility work will delay travel in several areas in the Mother Lode this week.

On Highway 108 the Sanguinetti onramps will have a lane closed for shoulder work. The work is scheduled to begin Monday and continue through Friday from 7:30 am to 3:30pm.

On Highway 108 from Stockton Road to Hidden Acres Road one mile before Soulsbyville, shoulder work may limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled to begin Monday and continue through Friday from 7:30 am to 3:30pm.

On Highway 49 at Mormon Creek Road and Rawhide Road one-way traffic will allow for drainage work and cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. also from Hwy 120 to Jackass Hill Road on Highway 49 shoulder work will limit traffic to one-way. The work is Monday to Friday from 7:30 am to 3:30pm.

Caltrans will intermittently limit traffic to one-lane at night on HWY 108 over Woods Creek bridge. The night work is scheduled from Sunday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 15-minute delays. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work also continues at night on HWY 108 with intermittent restrictions to one-lane of traffic causing 10-minute delays Sunday through Friday. The work begins each night at 8 p.m. and wraps up by 6 a.m.

As reported here Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency officials say the Buchanan Road Storm Damage Repair Project is now underway. The work’s scope focusing on the south of the Buchanan North Fork Tuolumne River Bridge, will include structural excavation and repair of the roadway and roadside slopes. A section of the road will close to through-traffic on weekdays for several hours beginning next Monday, Oct. 28 through Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon and from 1 until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Officials stress that traffic will only be allowed to pass through the work site between noon and one o’clock.

On Highway 49 in the Moccasin Switchback Road area the left and right shoulders will be closed for utility work. The work is scheduled 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from through Friday.

On Highway 49 from Vista Point at New Melones Reservoir to Six Mile Creek expect areas of one-way traffic due to tree work. The work is scheduled Monday to Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 49 in the Bret Harte High School area at Sultana Lane utility work will limit a lane between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Highway 120 from the Stanislaus/Tuolumne County Line to Green Springs Road one of the lanes will be restricted for shoulder work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 108 slope repair and clearing from Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. all week will limit traffic to one-way but Wednesday through Friday there will be a full highway closure to get the slope work done.

On HWY 26 between Humbug Creek Road and the Viaduct in the left land only, Thursday only expect 10-minute delays for utility work. The work is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.