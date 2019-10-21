Sunny
Update: House Fire In Copperopolis

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 11:28am: Officials continue to extinguish a house fire in the 3200 block of Arrowhead Street in Copperopolis. The fire has reportedly destroyed three-fourths of the structure and there was some “minimal” spread to nearby vegetation. You will want to continue to avoid the area.

Original story posted at 10:35am: Copperopolis, CA — Be prepared for fire activity in the 3200 block of Arrowhead Street in Copperopolis.

Officials are on the scene of a residential structure fire. It is near the intersection of Moccasin Street. You will want to avoid the area if possible.

