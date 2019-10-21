O’Byrnes Ferry Road Project Getting Underway

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — Starting today, and continuing through Mid-December, road crews will be installing a left turn lane along O’Brynes Ferry Road at the Duchess Drive intersection in Copperopolis.

The Calaveras Public Works Department notes that construction will take place on weekdays between 7am-4pm. Traffic lanes will be reduced with the use of concrete barricades and there will be construction crews and equipment at the site. George Reed Construction is the lead contractor. Allow yourself extra time when traveling through the area over the next several weeks and use caution.