Home Search Yields Fresh Charges Of Drugs For Sale

Jamestown drug house arrest Oct 14 2019 View Photos

Sonora, CA – A late-night smoke check by deputies led to a half-dozen drug arrests.

Last night, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Nicco Sandelin reports that deputies in Jamestown were investigating the area of Sixth Avenue when they spied 51-year-old Christopher Owens of Jamestown in the backyard of a residence. Knowing he was wanted on an outstanding warrant, they knocked on the front door.

While speaking with Owens, the deputies encountered 36-year-old Jared Fuson of Jamestown. On searchable probation, he admitted to having illegal drugs in his possession. A subsequent probation search of the home turned up over 38 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of heroin, over $500 in cash and various drug paraphernalia.

Fuson was arrested on five fresh drugs for sale-related charges and given a $50,000 bond at the jail. Owens was charged with maintaining a drug house and a drug-related misdemeanor and issued a $17,000 bail. 35-year-old Yvonne Baker of Jamestown now faces the same felony charge in addition to two drug-related misdemeanors and was given a $10,000 bail.

Three other local residents were arrested on drug-related misdemeanors.