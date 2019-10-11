Week 8 High School Football Schedule

Sonora High Football View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — While there were question marks earlier in the week related to the impact of power outages, the local week eight high school football schedule is finalized.

The area high schools had been working on contingency plans in the event that a lack of power would force the postponement of today’s games.

With power back on, the Sonora High Wildcats will face Bret Harte this evening at 7pm at Dunlavy Field. Summerville High School has bumped up the time of today’s game at Thorsted Field against Arogonaut. The varsity game will now get underway at 6pm (JV game at 4pm).

Calaveras High will be on the road facing Amador at 7pm.