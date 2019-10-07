Fatal Crash On Lyons Bald Mountain Road

Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that a Tuolumne County man was killed in a crash last night on Lyons Bald Mountain Road near Apple Valley Drive.

The unidentified 40-year-old was driving a 2001 Chevy pickup truck westbound at an unknown rate of speed. The truck went off the road and became airborne after going over some large boulders. It came to a stop after hitting a tree. The driver, who was the lone person inside, was pronounced dead by arriving first responders. Details surrounding the crash are still under investigation. It happened shortly after 10:30 pm.