Senator Borgeas Will Speak About New State Laws

Sonora, CA — Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas will give an update on bills that were approved at the end of the legislative session and their impact on the region.

Borgeas, who just wrapped up his first session as Senator, will be the guest on Mother Lode Views this weekend. He was elected last year to fill the seat of the termed-out Tom Berryhill. Borgeas, who resides in the Fresno area, will speak about specific legislation he authored, and also address issues like fire insurance, the regional economy, forest health, unfunded state mandates, water and education. His District 8 Senate seat covers all of Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, and stretches along the Sierra Nevada and the foothills.