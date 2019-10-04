Local Woman Perishes In Hwy 12 Collision

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – CHP officials report a fatal crash occurred Friday morning just after 9 a.m.

According to the CHP, the deceased, whose name has not yet been released, was driving a 2010 Acura sedan from a private driveway in the Burson area east of Haskell Street and made what was described as an unsafe left turn onto Highway 12 into the path of a westbound pickup truck.

The vehicle, a 2008 Ford F150 driven by 47-year-old Mitchell McGee, collided with the driver’s side of the Acura at an estimated 50 to 55 miles-per-hour. Despite life-saving efforts, the woman, described by the CHP pending notification of kin as a 38-year-old Avery resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Her passenger, a four-year-old male, was transported to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. McGee was reportedly uninjured. While the collision is still under investigation, CHP officials say that neither drugs nor alcohol is believed to be a factor.