Fire Damages Dunbar House In Murphys

Murphys, CA — A fire caused damage to a historic building in Murphys last night.

The call came into dispatch at around 10 o’clock that a fire ignited in the attic area of the Dunbar House, a Bed and Breakfast, located at 271 Jones Street in the downtown area.

CAL Fire reports that the blaze was knocked down within about 20 minutes. However, it then transitioned into a “salvage and overhaul” operation, where many of the items of value were removed from the building, indicating that the fire caused some notable structure damage. What ignited the fire remains under investigation, and there were no injuries reported to anyone in the building, or to arriving emergency responders.

No additional information is immediately available.

The house was built in the 1800s.