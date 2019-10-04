Groveland Debuts New Firefighting Breathing Apparatus Air Compressor

Ribbon Cutting In Groveland View Photos

Groveland, CA — Thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Sonora Area Foundation, a self-contained breathing apparatus filling station was installed at the Groveland Community Services District’s station 78.

A ribbon-cutting was held yesterday morning. It will allow firefighters to fill self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) bottles at the station, allowing for faster turnaround times. The filling station will also support other fire agencies helping to battle fires in the greater Groveland area. SCBA’s are used by firefighters working in dangerous conditions like inside burning structures, fighting vehicle fires, or other incidents where the air quality is dangerous.

On a related note, the US Department of Homeland Security and FEMA recently awarded a $554,000 to purchase 115 breathing apparatus for various departments in the county.