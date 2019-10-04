Sunny
63.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Repair Work Will Impact Traffic On J-59

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Government

Tuolumne County Government

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Tuolumne County road crews are doing some work along the shoulders of J-59, and officials say that 10-minute traffic delays can be anticipated.

The work is getting underway today, will be suspended over the weekend, and then continue this coming Monday through Thursday. The work zone is between Red Hills Road and Seven Legends. The hours will be 8am-3pm. The county recommends that drivers seek an alternate route if possible during the construction hours.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

      Traffic Alert