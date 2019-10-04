Repair Work Will Impact Traffic On J-59

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Tuolumne County road crews are doing some work along the shoulders of J-59, and officials say that 10-minute traffic delays can be anticipated.

The work is getting underway today, will be suspended over the weekend, and then continue this coming Monday through Thursday. The work zone is between Red Hills Road and Seven Legends. The hours will be 8am-3pm. The county recommends that drivers seek an alternate route if possible during the construction hours.