Week Seven High School Football Schedule

Sonora High Football View Photo

Sonora, CA — With two schools coming off a bye week, all of the area high school football teams will be in action this evening.

Sonora High scored its first win of the season two weeks ago against Merrill West, and coming off the bye, the Wildcats will travel to Argonaut. Summerville also scored a victory in its most recent game, two weeks ago, against Delta Charter. The Bears will be in San Andreas to face Calaveras High School.

The Bret Harte Bullfrogs will be at home facing Amador.