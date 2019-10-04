Sunny
48.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Week Seven High School Football Schedule

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora High Football

Sonora High Football

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — With two schools coming off a bye week, all of the area high school football teams will be in action this evening.

Sonora High scored its first win of the season two weeks ago against Merrill West, and coming off the bye, the Wildcats will travel to Argonaut. Summerville also scored a victory in its most recent game, two weeks ago, against Delta Charter. The Bears will be in San Andreas to face Calaveras High School.

The Bret Harte Bullfrogs will be at home facing Amador.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     