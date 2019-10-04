Annie Oakley Academy: Self Defense Workshops For Women

The seventh annual Annie Oakley Academy self defense workshop for women, will take place Saturday, October 12th.

Jo Rodefer, President of the Board with the Annual Annie Oakley Academy, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Annie Oakley Academy is a 501c3 organization that holds the ladies workshop once a year.

This year’s Academy will be held at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds from 1 PM through 6 PM.

According to Rodefer, the women would rave about these workshops so much, that men began to inquire if they could take the workshops as well. For the second year in a row, the event is now open to both women and men. The men will be separated from the women until the dinner is served that evening.

The day includes workshops, demonstrations and a dinner. The Academy is open to anyone who is eighteen and over. No personal firearms.

The workshops include Home Defense Strategies and Tactics, Unarmed Self Defense, Shoot the Bad Guy, Maximize Your CCW and more.

The proceeds will go to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit to buy equipment to better serve the community.

Tickets are available at Hurst Ranch, the Farmory, Mountain Bookshop, Banks Glass and the Sheriff’s Office. All tickets must be purchased prior to event. There will be no sales at the door. For more info call 209-743-3628.

