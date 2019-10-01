Clear
California Law Allows College Athletes To Sign Endorsement Deals

By B.J. Hansen
Governor Gavin Newsom

Sacramento, CA — Despite opposition from the NCAA, California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law allowing college athletes to make money from endorsements and to hire agents.

Newsom argues that universities are unfairly profiting off student-athletes, noting, “We seek to recalibrate that balance, and argue that this is a social justice issue and a fairness issue.”

The new law will be implemented in three years. The delay is to give the state of California, and NCAA, time to work out any differences in opinion. The NCAA has threatened to ban California universities from its sanctioned events.

The Governor signed the legislation, entitled the “Fair Pay to Play Act,” yesterday morning.

