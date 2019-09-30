Downtown Sonora Fight Leads To Arrest

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that a local man was arrested following an early morning altercation in front of the Sonora Inn on Washington Street.

It happened Sunday shortly before 2am.

The PD notes that witnesses, and surveillance video, determined that 22-year-old Camron Dambacher allegedly punched a victim on the ground over 15 times. Dambacher was booked into Tuolumne County Jail for felony battery and the victim was transported to the hospital. The PD reports that it is also seeking battery charges against a second person as well, 22-year-old Danny Robles of Sonora.