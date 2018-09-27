Some Of The Latest SB 1 Funding To Go Towards Mother Lode Highway Repairs

Sonora, CA – Today, Caltrans officials announced that a half-billion dollars in SB 1 monies will help it launch over 120 new projects this fiscal year, some of them in the Mother Lode.

Overall, officials say the scope will involve 6,700 lane miles of pavement, 250 culverts and 320 bridges across the state.

A $4 million bridge revamping project will include five highways in Alpine, Amador and Tuolumne counties. Locally, it will focus on Highway 49 at Woods Creek Bridge in Jamestown and Highway 108 at various locations from north of Yosemite Junction to Woods Creek Bridge in Sonora.

In Calaveras County, a $230,000 drainage project will replace culverts along Highway 12 south of Sawmill Street in Valley Springs and Highway 26 between Church and Lafayette streets in Mokelumne Hill as well as north of Pine Street/Bald Mountain Road in West Point.

Caltrans officials say that since the passage of SB 1, it has used related funds to accelerate more than 120 maintenance projects across the state. So far, 42 SB 1 funded maintenance projects now complete include replacement of more than 600 lane miles of state highway and improvements to 33 bridges. By the end of this calendar year, Caltrans anticipates replacing 1,200 more lane miles and renovating additional 178 bridges.

They add that by 2027, the funds will enable the agency to fix more than 17,000 lane miles of pavement, 500 bridges and 55,000 culverts as well as repair 7,700 traffic operating systems — like ramp meters, traffic cameras and electric highway message boards — that help reduce highway congestion.