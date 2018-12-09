Police Investigators Seeking Tips To Recover ‘Hot’ Saddles

One of three Diamond K Saddlery saddles recently stolen from its store in Oakdale View Slideshow

(4 Photos)

Sonora, CA — It is tempting but inaccurate to call them “Blazing Saddles,” but if you see them, neighboring law enforcement officials want the public to know they are definitely ‘hot’.

Officials from the Oakdale Police Department say that the Diamond K Saddlery on North Yosemite Avenue in Oakdale was broken into sometime over the past weekend. One or more thieves smashed in the front window and made off with a Bob’s Custom Wade saddle, a Diamond K Saddlery Wade saddle and an American Saddlery pleasure saddle with a buck-stitched seat. The pricy pieces are valued at several thousand dollars. To view images of the stolen goods, click into the image box slideshow.

Tuolumne County sheriff’s officials are helping to spread the word in the event that one or more of the stolen items finds its way into the community and ask that anyone with information regarding the theft or who happens to see one or more of these saddles to call the Oakdale Police Department at 209 847-2231.