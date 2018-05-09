Update: Crash Slowing Traffic On Highway 108

Update at 5:35 p.m.: The CHP reports all occupants were able to exit the vehicle that crashed into a fence off Highway 108. The wreckage is not blocking the roadway and traffic is moving freely. Further details are below.

Original post at 5:15 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash on Highway 108 in the Jamestown area.

The CHP reports a vehicle spun out of control and smashed into a fence at the Hurst Ranch Feeds and Fencing located at 17415 Highway 108. There are reports of possibly multiple people pinned in the vehicle. There is no information on injuries, but an ambulance has been called to the scene. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

