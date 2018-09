TCSO Crisis Negotiations Team on scene Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The public is being alerted to crisis team law enforcement activity in the area of Pulpit Rock in Jamestown.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson, deputies responding to a domestic disturbance are now dealing with a barricaded subject. She further reports that the Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Team is on scene working towards a peaceful resolution and that folks should stay out of the area until further notice.