18th Joie de Vie Gala Benefiting Cancer Patients To Honor Dr. Fred And Darlene Mathews

18th Joie de Vie Gala Irving Symons Award Honorees Dr. Fred and Darlene Mathews Enlarge

Sonora, CA — There’s time enough to get red carpet ready for this year’s Joie de Vie Gala with an “Old Hollywood” theme this time around — and an especially befitting venue.

Adventist Health Sonora officials announce that for the event’s 18th annual running, the soiree will take place Sunday, Sept. 30 on the hospital campus at the new Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute.

“We always want to make this a fun and memorable event for the people who support us in improving cancer care in our community,” states Adventist Health Sonora’s Director of Philanthropy Kara Turpen. She adds that holding the gala at Health Pavilion also celebrates the expanded services the institute has brought to the area.

As in the past, all proceeds continue to support the Cancer Patient Support Fund, which helps patients cover unmet financial needs as they undergo treatment. These can range from transportation, housecleaning and grocery costs to medication co-payments and utility and rent bill assistance.

In This Year’s Limelight

Along with theme-inspired decor, dinner and entertainment, evening highlights include silent and live auctions of items such as artwork, dinners, gift baskets and vacation getaways. Partygoers will also hear from keynote speaker Mark Nouillan, a three-time cancer survivor.

At every gala, the Irving Symons Award is bestowed, recognizing long-term, outstanding community service. This year’s honorees are Dr. Fred and Darlene Mathews of Sonora. Former recipients are Irving Symons; Frank Salel; H. Randolph Holder; Robert Cutler; Pete Kerns; Pete and Sue Kleinert; Joe Martin; Chuck and Willy Evans; Mary Laveroni; Patricia and Harvey Rhodes; Ty Wivell; Dick and Audrey Pland; Kate Powell Segerstrom; and Don and Charlotte Frazier.

Among business community members already onboard for this year’s gala are Diamond Sponsors Black Oak Casino Resort and Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians; Gold Sponsors California Gold Development Corp., Royce Construction & Design, Inc. and Yosemite Pathology Medical Group; and Silver Sponsors Anchor Pest Control, Mary Jo Brereton, Clarke Broadcasting, Dr. Phong Dargon, Wayne Ferch, Dr. Yousef Khelfa, Dr. Fred and Darlene Mathews, Quiring General LLC, Sierra Emergency Medical Group, and Wheeler & Egger CPAs.

The 2018 Joie de Vie Gala Committee members are Nikki Coleman, Stefani Hines, Nikki Holt, Deedra Hope, Laura Jennings, Kelly Johnson, Shari Lyons, Roya Mahmoudi, Julie von Savoye, Kara Turpen, Lyn Wilson, and Leanne Wolf.

For further details regarding tickets to the gala or becoming a sponsor — or donating to the cause, click here.