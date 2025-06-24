Calaveras Supervisors To Take Part In Torch Run Ahead Of Meeting

San Andreas, CA — Today’s Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will start a little later than normal so that board members can partake in the Special Olympics Torch Run at Pardee Reservoir.

The event runs from 8 – 9 am.

The regular board meeting will then start at 10 am at the Government Center in San Andreas, an hour later than normal.

Some of the highlights will include a presentation from the San Andreas Merchants Association and providing further direction related to contractor bids for the planned Animal Shelter building. There will also be a vote allowing the painting of a mural on the Huberty Building in San Andreas.

There will also be a vote on authorizing the Board Chair to execute an agreement with the Stanislaus Regional Housing Authority to sub-award $1.5 million of the county’s Regional Early Action Planning (REAP) 2.0 grant funds to SRHA for construction of housing consistent with program goals.

The 10 am meeting is open to the public.