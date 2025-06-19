TC Supervisor Kirk Plans Series Of Town Halls

Tuolumne, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk is planning to conduct four town hall meetings throughout September and October.

He says, “I want to hear from you, and take this time to share updates on what’s happening within your local county government. Representatives from the County Administrative Office (CAO), Public Works, District Attorney’s Office, and the Sheriff’s Office will be joining me to also give updates and field questions.”

The town hall meeting dates and locations are below:

Thursday, September 4th, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. Tuolumne Community Resilience Center 18241 Bay Ave, Tuolumne

Thursday, September 11th, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. Pinecrest Community Lodge 2 Pinecrest School Road, Pinecrest

Thursday, September 25th, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. Twain Harte Community Center 18775 Manzanita Drive, Twain Harte

Thursday, October 2nd, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Chambers 2 S. Green Street, 4th Floor, Sonora