Calaveras Grand Jury Further Reviews CCWD Actions

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Water District is the focus of the latest report released by the Calaveras County Grand Jury, which serves as a government watchdog.

The Grand Jury has been releasing individual reports over recent weeks.

It was the second year in a row that CCWD has been in the spotlight as the 2023-24 Grand Jury received 170 written complaints related to CCWD’s five-year water and wastewater rate increases. There were also concerns printed in last year’s report about the district’s workplace culture/high turnover rate, and an employee vehicle lease program. The district provided responses to last year’s report in the latest release, disagreeing with many of the findings.

The latest report also reviewed some of the public outreach efforts related to things like the rate increase. Concluding in its findings, “Calaveras County Civil Grand Jury is satisfied that Calaveras County Water District communicated planned rate changes and conducted public meetings according to the requirements of Proposition 218. However, although Calaveras County Water District has taken steps to improve upon its public outreach efforts, the extent of the public outcry to the recent rate increases demonstrates that improvement to those outreach efforts should be ongoing.”

