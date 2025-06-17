Sonora Council Approves LGBTQ+ Pride Month Resolution

Pride Month Resolution Discussed at Sonora Council Meeting View Photo

Sonora, CA — During the first two hours of Monday’s Sonora City Council meeting, the discussion primarily focused on whether to pass an LGBTQ+ Pride month resolution.

The last time the council voted on a Pride Month resolution was in 2023, when it failed, 2-3.

Numerous community members spoke during the public comment period on Monday, expressing both support and opposition.

In the end, the vote was 3-1 in favor, with councilmembers Andy Merrill, Ann Segerstrom, and Bess Levine in support and Make Plummer opposed. Councilmember Steve Opie expressed opposition to the resolution at an earlier meeting, but was absent last night and could not vote.

The resolution had been proposed by Councilmember Merrill. He stated, “There is not a single thing in here that is anti-anything.” He said it promotes “togetherness” as a nation and a community.

Councilmember Plummer argued, “This city council is elected as a non-partisan body. And I think it is completely clear that this issue is completely, and nothing but, partisan.”

The full resolution can be found below:

WHEREAS, the members of the City Council of Sonora do hereby unite in solidarity and common goals to recognize, represent, honor, and celebrate the diversity, culture, civil rights, and liberties of ALL residents of the City of Sonora;

and WHEREAS, this nation was founded on the principle that every individual has infinite dignity and worth, and the City of Sonora calls upon the people of this municipality to embrace this principle and work to eliminate prejudice everywhere it exists;

and WHEREAS, every person should be able to live without fear of prejudice, discrimination, violence, or hatred based on one’s race, gender identity, and/or sexual orientation;

and WHEREAS, the City of Sonora recognizes community members of all ages and races who may identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and/or Queer as a vital part of our society; and who must be protected by the same inalienable rights enshrined in our nation’s Constitution that are enjoyed and shared by all;

and WHEREAS, embracing and respecting our individual expressions of identity as Americans furthers the belief of “E Pluribus Unum,” of standing together with our friends, family, neighbors, community members, and visitors as a united people; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the City of Sonora hereby recognizes the month of June 2025 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month so that we may further our goals of inclusivity, diversity, equity, and unity in our community.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the City Council of Sonora encourages and supports the First Amendment rights of our community, and the social and economic benefits of annual Pride events within the City.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the City to be affixed this 16th day of June of the year two thousand and twenty-five.