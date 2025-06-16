Tuolumne Supervisors To Vote On New Budget, Position Eliminations

Tuolumne County Government Positions View Photo

Sonora, CA — The board of supervisors in Tuolumne County will vote on a proposed $296-million preliminary operating budget for the new fiscal year that starts on July 1st.

Of which $67-million are general revenues that the board has discretion over how the dollars are spent. The other money is state or federal allocations for a specific purpose, grant money, or fees for service.

The board will also vote to eliminate or freeze several currently vacant positions in the county.

Proposed for elimination are 7.6 full-time equivalent positions in the Public Health Department, four in the Community Development Department, three in the Behavioral Health Department, three in Social Services, and one in Air Pollution. Proposed to be frozen (not permanently eliminated) are single positions in the divisions of County Counsel, Public Health, Surveyor, and Victim Witness. Meanwhile, new positions to be created are a Deputy District Attorney (funded with AB 109 revenue) and a Human Resources part-time Confidential Clerk. Additionally, some positions not mentioned above are being converted to other roles in the county.

Click here to view the full budget report.

Some of the other items on Tuesday’s agenda include a closed session to discuss the hiring of a CAO following the recent departure of Tracie Riggs, and a performance review of the Director of Library and Recreation Services.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am in the board meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.