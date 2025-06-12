Yosemite Highway 120 Chamber Concerned About GCSD Decisions

Groveland, CA — Recent board member pay increases and the upcoming vote to raise water and sewer rates are the focus of a new myMotherLode.com blog submitted by the Yosemite Highway 120 Chamber of Commerce.

We reported earlier that the Groveland Community Services District Board of Directors will vote on increasing rates at a public hearing on Wednesday, June 18, at the Groveland Resilience Center on Ferretti Road. If approved, the district will increase water revenue by 35% in year one, 26% in year two, and 10% in years three, four, and five. Sewer revenue would increase by 30% in year one, 15% in year two, and 10% in years three, four, and five.

The district has cited a need to fund increasing operational expenses, debt repayment, and capital projects.

Patricia Epps, a Director on the Yosemite Highway 120 Chamber of Commerce, has submitted a blog on behalf of the board of directors of the non-profit business organization. While it touches on the rates, a bigger focus is on recent pay increases.

You can find the full blog by clicking here.