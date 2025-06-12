Angels Camp Holding Special Budget Meeting

Angels Camp City Budget Table View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The City Council in Angels Camp will hold a meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss the 2025-26 budget, which will take effect on July 1.

It will be the final opportunity for council members to provide direction to staff ahead of voting on it during a meeting on June 17.

A memo from City Finance Michelle Gonzalez notes, “This year’s budget has been prepared with a conservative revenue outlook, especially in regard to Sales Tax and Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), both of which are projected to decline by 5% compared to FY 2024–2025.”

She adds, “This reflects a cautious approach to recent economic trends, including the actual reduction in sales tax revenue we experienced during the current fiscal year. We will continue to monitor revenues closely and, if performance improves, we will present any necessary adjustments in the Mid-Year Budget Review in December 2025.”

Budget Highlights, as stated directly from the meeting documents:

Essential Needs Focus: This year’s budget continues the “bare bones” approach, limiting new expenditures to only the most essential items. We have prioritized departmental training and a few critical needs, ensuring resources are allocated to areas that directly impact service delivery and operational integrity.

Investment in Staff: Recognizing that our employees are our most valuable asset, we have incorporated a 3% Cost of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for our Miscellaneous, Exempt, and Fire bargaining units. For Police, the final year of their existing MOU includes a 2% salary increase for Officers and 3% for Sergeants.

Financial Stewardship: With a balanced budget in place, we are continuing our long-standing practice of fiscal discipline. Our approach prioritizes sustainability and prepares us to manage both known and unforeseen challenges with resilience.

Looking Ahead: As we implement the FY 2025–2026 budget, we will remain responsive to economic shifts and transparent in our fiscal decisions. If mid-year revenues allow, we will explore options to reinvest in community priorities and services. Our focus continues to be on maintaining service levels, retaining and supporting our workforce, and aligning expenditures with available resources.

Angels Camp has 3,896 residents.

Today’s open-to-the-public meeting (June 12) starts at 2 pm at the Angels Fire House at 1404 Vallecito Road.

Click here to find the full 75-page budget report.