Sonora Council To Hold Two Days Of Budget Meetings

Sonora City Council Chambers View Photo

Sonora, CA — Special meetings of the Sonora City Council will be held today and tomorrow (Wednesday and Thursday).

The council will hold budget workshops at City Hall today at 1 pm and on Thursday at 2 pm. City Administrator Melissa Eads and Assistant City Administrator Chris Gorsky will give presentations, and there will also be time for public comments.

Meeting documents note that the council’s core priorities are, “Fiscal responsibility and stability, infrastructure and engineering, public safety and disaster preparedness, economic development/growth and general plan, homelessness issues, and staffing – salary, benefits, training, and retention.”

The latest figures being compiled will be presented at the meetings, and the council will give direction about allocation. The final budget adoption is planned for a council meeting on June 16. The new fiscal year starts on July 1.

The city adds, “Staff will be available to respond to questions, provide clarification, and receive council and public feedback.”

The two-day budget hearings will take place at City Hall.