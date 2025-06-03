TC Supervisors Hold Off On Spending Big Chunk Of Surplus Revenue

Budget Spending Discussed View Photo

Sonora, CA — After making significant cuts and layoffs earlier this year, the Tuolumne County budget projections are looking stronger than in past years ahead of the new fiscal year that begins July 1st.

In response, the county leaders at a meeting on May 6, following a back-and-forth debate, gave a consensus to direct staff to use $1.7-milion from the cost savings for five extra initiatives.

However, it was indicated at today’s meeting that there was a perception afterwards from staff and community members that the board was using the money from layoffs to fund pet projects.

District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell had pushed for $450,000 for paving on Big Hill Road, Supervisor Jaron Brandon proposed $500,000 for economic development initiatives in Jamestown and Tuolumne, and Supervisor Anaiah Kirk argued for $330,000 for the District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office to bring in new staff for a specialized unit to go after criminals who mess with children and vulnerable populations. There was also a proposal to buy a $500,000 chip seal machine.

Supervisor Steve Griefer wasn’t at the meeting on May 6, and Supervisor Mike Holland expressed some concerns about the spending and did not add any projects. Griefer noted today that several south county roads and projects could use funding, and he didn’t have a chance to weigh in (May 6).

When it came up for discussion again today, the board put off the approval of most of those items until September, when the final budget will be approved.

Different Supervisors were in support of moving different combinations forward now, but they could not find much consensus.

Board Chair Jaron Brandon motioned to approve all of the projects, but didn’t get support.

District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk then moved to only fund the chip seal project, and the Deputy DA and Sheriff Investigator positions. When that failed to gain support, he proposed adding Big Hill Road, but only Supervisor Campbell then seconded it and offered support. Kirk, in an effort to get the public safety initiatives passed he is passionate about said he is willing to add $100,000 for Groveland projects, in addition to the Big Hill money (following Griefer’s concerns raised), but it also failed to gain support.

A reason to wait until September, referenced, is lingering financial uncertainties, such as potential visitation declines this summer at Yosemite, and correlating reduction in Transient Occupancy Tax dollars.

In the end, after going back and forth, there was only consensus to purchase the chip sealer at this time. Other decisions will come in September.

The 2025-26 preliminary budget will go before the Supervisors on June 17, and the final budget will come back on September 23.

Click here to view the full budget presentation submitted to the board of supervisors.