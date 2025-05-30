Fire Matters, Pride Month Resolution, Reports, On Sonora Council Agenda

Sonora City Council Chambers View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will hear reports and discuss various issues at Monday’s meeting.

Two of the items are in relation to wildfire. There will be a presentation from members of the Sonora Fire Department about defensible space awareness and preparing homes ahead of the peak fire season. Later in the meeting, there will be a vote to adopt changes to fire hazard severity zone maps as developed by the California State Fire Marshall. Click here to view an earlier story about the changes.

On the consent calendar, which includes several typically non-controversial items that are bulked together for a single vote, is a resolution to declare June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Sonora. It is proposed by Councilmember Andy Merrill.

The meeting will also feature presentations by the Sonora Chamber of Commerce and Visit Tuolumne County about recent initiatives.

The open-to-the-public meeting starts at 5 pm on Monday at Sonora City Hall.