Sonora Seeks Input On Economic Development Strategic Plan

Sonora, CA — The City of Sonora is developing a 2026-2029 Economic Development Strategic Plan, and a survey has been launched to gather public input.

The 5-7 minute survey allows people to weigh in on issues like downtown revitalization, job creation, housing, infrastructure, and quality of life. Participants will give opinions on what they believe Sonora needs more of, what should stay the same, and what could be improved in the coming years.

“Sonora’s future should reflect the values and voices of the people who live and work here,” says Melissa Eads, City Administrator. “This is a direct opportunity for residents to help set priorities and guide local decision-making around jobs, investment, development, and quality of life.”

The city is seeking input from a range of people, including local residents, workers, business owners, and frequent visitors.

The city reports that the survey is part of a broader economic planning process. The comprehensive Economic Development Strategic Plan will be completed later this year and will serve as a roadmap for growth, investment, and long-term resilience.

“This plan is about identifying the right opportunities to strengthen Sonora’s economy — whether that means encouraging investment, improving livability, reimagining focus, or removing barriers to doing business,” says Tyler Summersett, Community Development Director. “Community input helps us understand where we can make the biggest impact.”

The survey can be found by clicking here.