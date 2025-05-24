Aronos Club Earns State Award For Creative Environmental Project

Sonora, CA– The Aronos Research Club has received the Creativity Award for Environmental Community Service Programs from the California Federation of Women’s Clubs, recognizing a unique holiday project that turned discarded plastic into a powerful community message.

The award was presented at the federation’s annual state conference earlier this month, making the Sonora based club eligible for a national honor at the General Federation of Women’s Clubs International Convention in Atlanta, Georgia, next month. The club’s winning project, titled “How the Club’s ‘Trashiest’ Christmas Tree Brought the Town Together,” used non-recyclable plastic prescription bottles to create a holiday display called the “Message in a Bottle – Time Capsule Tree.” The tree was part of the Sonora Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Tree Lane and the broader “Christmas Town Sonora” promotion.

Club member Pam Overholtzer said the idea began when a member donated large bags of unused plastic bottles. The club partnered with Tuolumne County Arts to invite the community to write messages of hope and dreams for the future, seal them in red-painted bottles, and hang them on the tree. Supplies were left by the tree to encourage public participation.

“It really captured the pulse of the community,” Overholtzer said. “They really put their thoughts, their hopes and dreams for the future into those messages.”

The Chamber of Commerce awarded the project second place in its tree contest. The club donated its cash prize to Cassina High School’s student Christmas program. In total, 150 messages were collected and stored in a time capsule at the Aronos Clubhouse, to be opened in December 2034. In addition to the environmental award, the Aronos Club received a statewide Communication and Public Relations honor for medium-sized clubs. The recognition highlighted the club’s 2024 live KOVR broadcast during its New Year’s Eve Barn Dance. The club also earned a certificate of participation in the Young Musicians Competition, in which five local musicians won top honors.

More information about the Aronos Club can be found here.