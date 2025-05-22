Mother Lode Congressman Praised Passage of House Budget Bill

Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock speaks on the House floor regarding the passing of budget bill -- Courtesy C-Span View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock praised the passage of the House Budget Bill this morning on the House floor before the final vote.

The H.R. 1 reconciliation legislation that Republicans, including McClintock, are calling the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed by one vote and along party lines, 215-214. Rep. McClintock (CA-05) voted in favor of the measure and remarked, “By this time next year, Americans could be enjoying one of the most explosive periods of growth in our history.”

The entirety of his comments is below:

“A Big, Beautiful Future”

May 22, 2025

If this bill fails, an average family’s taxes will rise 22 percent next year — about $1,700 a year — the biggest tax increase in American history.

But if it succeeds, working families will be able to keep more of their own earnings. We’ll be able to complete the border wall and protect our communities from the violent cartels the Democrats allowed into our country. We’ll relieve pressure on Medicaid by requiring able-bodied adults to look for work. And we can free up America’s vast energy resources.

The most important economic indicator is how Americans answer this question next year: “Are you better off today than you were two years ago?”

By this time next year, Americans could be enjoying one of the most explosive periods of growth in our history and all that means: secure borders, safer communities, lower taxes, abundant energy, more and better jobs; a higher standard of living and a better quality of life – a big, beautiful future for all Americans.