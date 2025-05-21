TC Business Council Hears About New State PAC, Local Initiatives

TC Business Council President Tom Crosby (L), Brian Dahle on screen (M), and Supervisor Jaron Brandon (R) View Photo

Sonora, CA — Former California Senator Brian Dahle, who was the Republican nominee for Governor in 2022, spoke to the Tuolumne County Business Council Wednesday afternoon about a new Political Action Committee he is spearheading.

Dahle recently termed-out of office in Sacramenot. During the 2022 Gubernatorial election, he lost to incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom by a margin of 59% to 41%.

Dahle, joining today’s meeting via video, noted that the goal of his new PAC is to “get a seat at the table” when important decisions facing Californians are being made. He noted that it is bipartisan and will focus on preventing legislation from passing that would increase regulations and the cost of living. He said he wants to see more people able to “stay in California.” The PAC plans to steer clear of social issues.

Adding, “If you can’t afford to be in California, who cares about the other issues?”

The PAC will have a “narrow path” and target about 20-25 bills.

The group is called “Only One CA.” Dahle told the Business Council that his initial goal is to attract 500 residents/members in each Senate District. Members joining would pay either $1 a day, $30 a month, or $365 a year.

Dahle added that he plans to be in Sonora later this month to meet with local leaders. The more members gained, the increased amount of influence it will have. Dahle referenced how highly funded labor unions are able to sway legislation.

The luncheon also featured a 15-minute question and answer session with District Four Supervisor Jaron Brandon (while today’s Supervisors meeting was on a lunch break). There were also brief updates provided by representatives of the Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau and Tuolumne County Transportation Council about local projects and initiatives. The monthly luncheon was held at the Mother Lode Job Training Office on Mono Way.