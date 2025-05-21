TC Supervisors Call Special Meeting To Review Homelessness Projects

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — A meeting today will feature an overview of homelessness-related initiatives in Tuolumne County.

The board of supervisors will receive an update from Tuolumne County Health and Human Services officials about projects like Camp Justice and several buildings that have been purchased with grant money.

The Supervisors will then give direction about how to proceed forward, and if any changes in direction are requested.

Today’s meeting starts at 9 am in the board meeting room.

Meeting documents note that the board will be asked to specifically weigh in on five matters, listed below (along with the staff recommendations):

1. Extension of the sanctioned camping program one-year pilot (Camp Justice)

HHSA Staff and the Homeless Services Committee support extending the program.

2. HHSA staff seeking additional grant funding for specific projects

HHSA Staff would like to continue seeking and applying for grant funding to support ongoing operations of programs.

3. The continuation of Encampment Resolution Funds (ERF) grant projects, or requesting modifications to the current expenditure plan

HHSA Staff recommends continuing with the development of all ERF projects. Staff also recommends submitting budget modifications to rebudget un-expended funds towards other grant-approved projects.

4. Exploration of community partnerships for program operations of certain sites

HHSA would like to consider the use of interested and qualified community-based organizations for operational support of housing sites.

5. The continued development of the Columbia Way project intended for Permanent Supportive Housing of Veterans

HHSA staff would like to consider alternate operational plans for this site.