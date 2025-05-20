Air Pollution Control District Board Appointments Draw Split Vote

Kathryn Saari - Archive Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — Some last-minute changes were made at today’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting ahead of a vote to approve five new members to the Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District.

Counties are required by the State of California to have boards to oversee matters related to air quality planning and monitoring. The county has had trouble filling the seats in recent years, and in past months has made an increased push to encourage members to apply.

On today’s agenda was a request by staff for the Board of Supervisors to approve five selected candidates to fill the open seats, Margaret Willits, Errin Bass, Walter Kruse, Patrick Switzer, and Kevin Lindsey.

The item was on the consent calendar portion, meaning that staff anticipated it to be uncontroversial, and voted on collectively with several other items.

District Four Supervisor Steve Griefer asked that it be among several items pulled from the consent calendar. He later recommended that the board replace Errin Bass with Kathryn Saari.

Saari ran for District Four Supervisor against Griefer last year. Griefer said, “Ms. Saari has been very passionately involved in working with the air control board. She has a very specific interest in cloud seeding and things like that. We had a long conversation about her vision and how she would like to interact with the board.”

Saari, who was on hand at the meeting, later stated, “I know I would be a very strong advocate for the air quality in Tuolumne County.”

She noted that she has a keen interest in the topic and has made numerous public records act requests at both the state and local levels.

A member of the public, Tracie Reynolds, came up and spoke in support of Saari. Reynolds added that she had also applied for a seat, and was upset about the way the county handled the process, and the limited amount of information she heard after submitting an application. Reynolds indicated that she has similar views to Saari.

Griefer amended his proposal to add that Reynolds be an alternate on the board for Saari (in the event that she cannot make any meetings).

Supervisors Jaron Brandon and Ryan Campbell were both opposed to Saari’s appointment, raising concerns about online content that she has produced. Brandon said Saari has alleged “secret conspiracies of weather modifications,” and he also questioned some of her tactics.

Saari was also vocal at public meetings, in communities she previously resided, related to actions taken by the government (restrictions) during the COVID pandemic.

“I am an absolute no on this,” said Brandon, of Saari’s appointment. “I think it is absolutely what we want to avoid, which is having a position that would be a platform to make attacks, or use it to fight projects that are happening.”

Supervisor Anaiah Kirk chimed in that he would like to give Saari a chance, and Supervisor Mike Holland was also in support of Griefer’s motion. The final vote was 3-2.

On a related note, another item on the planned consent calendar was a recommendation to appoint Mathew Galvan to the Central Sierra Economic Development District, representing Tuolumne County on the regional board. The seat opened when the county eliminated the Economic Development position that was previously held by Robbie Bergstrom. Galvan is involved with various groups, including being the Board Chair of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce. Supervisor Griefer stressed that his concern is a formality, and he would like to see the position first opened up so that anyone in the community can have an opportunity to apply, and it was not in relation to Galvan being the recommendation. The Supervisors agreed to request applications and bring the matter back at a future meeting.