Sonora Leaders Will Approve Upcoming Road Closures, Receive Reports

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council meets later today. The council will vote on approving no-parking zones along several city streets during the upcoming Mother Lode Fair, which is Thursday, June 26 – Sunday, June 29.

There will be no parking at the southeast corner of Highway 49 (Stockton Road) and Southgate Road in the area of the locomotive and crosswalk. In addition, there will be no parking on the east side of Solinski Street, between Stockton Road and West Jackson Street, on Fairview Lane, between Stockton Road and the driveway into the Tuolumne County Superintendents’ Office, and on the east or west side of Forest Road between Stockton Road and the driveway into the Adventist Health Wellness Center.

The council will also receive communications about Fiona Ma’s upcoming Economic Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, May 28, at noon at the Sonora Opera Hall and information about PG&E’s Enhanced Power Line Safety Settings. The meeting will start at 5 pm at City Hall.