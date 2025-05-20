Jeffries: GOP Votes To Take Food Away From Children, Seniors & Vets

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries View Photo

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries held a press conference where he emphasized that House Democrats will continue to push back against the Republican “scheme”.

Jeffries was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“House Democrats have spent all week aggressively pushing back against the GOP Tax Scam. We will continue to make clear to the American people that Republicans promised to lower the high cost of living and improve the economy, and in fact, promised that costs will go down on day one. Costs aren’t going down, they are going up. And Republicans continue to crash the economy in real time and are driving America toward a painful recession.

At the same time, extreme MAGA Republicans are trying to jam this reckless budget down the throats of the American people, take away healthcare from approximately 14 million Americans, including by undermining parts of the Affordable Care Act and enacting the largest Medicaid cut in American history, while at the same time taking away more than $300 billion in nutritional assistance to the American people. Literally, House Republicans have voted to take food out of the mouths of children, families, seniors and veterans as part of their toxic scheme to enact massive tax cuts for their billionaire donors like Elon Musk.

This legislation is the height of irresponsibility. It will hurt everyday Americans, and does nothing to make the economy more affordable or make the lives of the American people better, which is why, as House Democrats, we will continue to strongly oppose this bill as members of the Energy and Commerce Committee, the Ways and Means Committee and the Ag Committee did exceptionally well and in a unified fashion throughout this week.”

