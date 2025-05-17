Mother Lode Congressman Explains Reconciliation Budget Bill Vote

Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock delivers remark on the Reconciliation Budget Bill at the House Budget Committee hearing Friday (5/16) View Photo

Sonora, CA – Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock voted for the Reconciliation Budget Bill today, which failed to move out of the House Budget Committee.

McClintock is a member of the House Budget Committee. Before voting for the bill, he remarked, “I share the disappointment expressed by some of our Republican colleagues that there is so much more reform that could have been and should have been made in this reconciliation bill.”

He also gave some of the reasons he supported the bill, stating, “And the common good is clearly served by this bill, with all its imperfections and disappointments. The only economic indicator that matters is how people answer this question next year: “Are you better off today than you were two years ago.” This bill provides much of the tax and regulatory relief that is needed to revive the American economy.

Find McClintock’s entire comments on the bill provided by his office below:

President Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill

Remarks by Congressman Tom McClintock

House Budget Committee

May 16, 2025

Mr. Chairman:

I share the disappointment expressed by some of our Republican colleagues that there is so much more reform that could have been and should have been made in this reconciliation bill.

But as Benjamin Franklin reminded the Constitutional Convention, when you assemble a group of people to benefit from their collective wisdom, you will also get their collective folly. He asked them, from such an Assembly can perfection be expected? He noted that the principal difference between the Catholic and Anglican Church was that the Catholic Church was infallible, and the Anglican Church was never wrong. But, he reminded them, as sure as we may be of our own perfection, we must all doubt a little of our infallibility if we can ever come together for the common good.

And the common good is clearly served by this bill, with all its imperfections and disappointments. The only economic indicator that matters is how people answer this question next year: “Are you better off today than you were two years ago.” This bill provides much of the tax and regulatory relief that is needed to revive the American economy. But it must be put in place now if it is to have time to work. By this time next year, Americans could be enjoying one of the most explosive periods of growth in our history. Only those who remember what it was like to wake up in Reagan’s Morning in America know how exciting and joyful that feels.

Are we to sacrifice all of that in the quixotic quest for perfection? This is not the end of the fiscal reforms necessary to restore our nation’s solvency, but rather the first step.

The day after this bill becomes law, we’ll begin work on the 2026 budget act and the next reconciliation bill that will offer the next step toward enacting additional spending reforms. But if we falter in taking this first step, we can’t get to the next one. We’ll spend the summer squabbling and fuming to the delight of the Democrats and the despair of our fellow Americans. If we succeed, we can then build on that success in the months ahead, adding additional spending reforms — a task that will be made easier by a prosperous and expanding economy and an electorate that can taste that success in their own lives and fortunes.

As Lincoln once told Congress, “It is not can any of us IMAGINE better – but can we all DO better” He said, we can’t escape history, for we will either nobly save or meanly lose the last best hope of mankind. He said, “We must disenthrall ourselves – and then we will save our country.”

Let’s do that today.