Fire Weather Watch Issued For The Northern San Joaquin Valley

Morning Smoke Near Salt Fire (File Photo) View Photo

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley, below the 1,000 foot elevation, from 8 AM Sunday until 8 PM Monday.

According to the National Weather Service in Sacramento, gusty winds and low humidity is to be expected during that time.

North winds will range from fifteen to twenty-five mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, are expected.

The humidity will range from fifteen to twenty-five percent.

The combination of gusty winds and low humidity, can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

Meanwhile, most of the local passes over the Sierra Nevada mountain range have reopened. There are no restrictions on Highway 108 (Sonora Pass), Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass), and Highway 88 (Carson Pass). Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) remains closed at Crane Flat.